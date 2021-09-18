STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water from 115 countries to be offered at Ayodhya, Rajnath says it replicates message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The water was procured by NGO Delhi Study Circle, which is led by BJP leader and former Delhi MLA Vijay Jolly.

Published: 18th September 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that procuring water from 115 countries of seven continents for offering in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is an "innovative thinking" and it replicates the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Water from rivers, streams and oceans from these 115 countries was received by Singh at his residence at Akbar Road in presence of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai and ambassadors and high commissioners from several countries including Denmark, Fiji and Nigeria.

Lauding this effort, Singh said, "Procuring water from all the countries of the world replicates the thinking of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam of India. Bringing water from 115 countries is an excellent work. I hope water from remaining 77 countries would also be procured by the time construction of the temple is  completed. We will do 'Jalabhishek' of our Ram Lala from that water." He further said that construction of Ram Temple is a moment of pride for everybody.

"Indian culture is very rich and there is no discrimination on the basis of cast, creed and religion in India," he asserted. Addressing the gathering, Rai said procuring water from across the world it is a historic moment.

"In Ayodhya, there is a place called 'Saptasagar'. It is believed that water from all oceans of the world was brought during the coronation of Lord Ram in Treta Yuga. And now when his temple is being made at his birthplace, water from all the oceans of the world has again been brought. It is a sentimental issue for me," he said.

Rai also said that the first phase of the foundation of the Ram Temple has been completed. Jolly said that during the Covid pandemic, when people could not step out of their homes, his organisation procured water from 115 nations across the world.

'Not just Hindus but also Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jews and Buddhists of the world have contributed to this noble cause. People from all religions in different countries helped us in procuring water from their counties," he said, adding the water has been put in 115 small pots mentioning their respective countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ayodhya Ram Mandir Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
