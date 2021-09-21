STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two pilots killed after Army helicopter crash lands in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur

A pilot was brought out of the chopper by the locals, officials said, adding the helicopter belongs to army aviation corps.

Published: 21st September 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwe military helicopter

Representational image (File photo| AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Army pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed in a forest area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said during a training sortie in Patnitop, the Army's Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area.

Locals and armymen rushed to the spot and pulled out the pilots from the wreckage of the helicopter. Policemen also joined the rescue operation. The two pilots, Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput, were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearby military hospital, but succumbed later.

The chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps. The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the crash. Officials said the incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am when the chopper was caught in bad weather.

There was a thick fog over Patnitop when the incident occurred, they said. Jammu & Kashmir Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted to pay tributes to the pilots.

"I salute the courage and supreme sacrifice of our braveheart Army officers Major Rohit Kumar & Major Anuj Rajput who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Patnitop, Udhampur. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army chopper helicopter army aviation corps helicopter
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp