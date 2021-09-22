STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mistaken identity: Policeman dies after being shot by colleague in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara

Ajay Dhar, a follower in the police department who was posted at Handwara, was shot at by a sentry guarding a temple around 2 am after he failed to stop when asked.

Published: 22nd September 2021

Police Encounter

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A policeman died in Kupwara district on Wednesday after being shot at by his colleague in a case of mistaken identity, officials said. Ajay Dhar, a follower in the police department who was posted at Handwara, was shot at by a sentry guarding a temple around 2 am after he failed to stop when asked, they said.

According to preliminary investigation, Dhar was going from the Handwara Police Station to sleep at the temple which is located in main Handwara town. "The victim was using headphones on his mobile phone. When he reached near the temple, the guard there observed suspicious movement and signalled him to stop. Dhar apparently could not hear the sentry, prompting him to open fire," the officials said.

They said Dhar was rushed to a hospital here but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. This is the second incident of fratricide in Kupwara district in three days. An Army soldier died in a firing incident on Monday following an argument with his colleague during a break from patrolling.

