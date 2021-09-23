STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari seeks high-level security, says maybe poisoned in jail

Mukhtar Ansari, according to his lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, made the request during a hearing through video-conferencing.

Poison

BARABANKI: BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday requested a court to grant him a high-level security, fearing that he may be poisoned in the jail as the government is "unhappy" with him.

The BSP MLA is currently lodged in a Banda jail.

"The state government is unhappy with me. It can happen that I may be given poison in food," Ansari said, adding that if he is given a high-level security, his fear will end.

Mukhtar's lawyer Suman has given an application, demanding security for him as per the jail manual.

The court has fixed October 7 as the date for next hearing, Suman said, adding that Judge Kamal Kant Srivastava said he will give directions in this regard soon.

Earlier during a hearing in August, Mukhtar had alleged that a Rs 5 crore contract was given to kill him inside the jail.

Ansari was produced in the court in a case of forgery and cheating in the registration of a bulletproof ambulance used to ferry him between courts and jail in Punjab.

After having been brought from a Ropar jail in Punjab recently, Ansari was lodged in the Banda jail in a slew of criminal cases.

