Chhattisgarh: Fed up with constant breastfeeding, woman kills two-yr-old by banging him on floor

The incident took place on Wednesday in Sector-5 area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, under Balco police station limits, they said.

Published: 23rd September 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KORBA: A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old son by banging him on the floor of her house in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after being harried by his demand for being breast-fed, police said on Thursday.

"As per preliminary investigation, the police have learnt that since 2014, the woman was suffering from a psychological problem and was under-treatment. The police have detained the woman and questioned her," a senior police official said.

She was fed up with the child's constant demand for being breast-fed, he said.

The woman, in a fit of rage, banged the child on the floor of her house.

The child suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the woman under relevant provisions, he added.

