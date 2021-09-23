STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Come forward to protect cows, culture, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to religious bodies

The chief minister said so far no religious body has come forward to adopt cows from shelter homes.

Published: 23rd September 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to religious bodies to come forward for the protection of cows and culture, saying mere speeches can't serve the purpose.

Adityanath said this during a programme held to mark 52nd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and seventh death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple here.

The chief minister said so far no religious body has come forward to adopt cows from shelter homes and added that religion can only be protected when its real values are understood.

"The government is doing its work but people have to come forward as cows can't be protected with the attitude of taking milk and leaving them on roads," the CM said.

"Only speeches can't protect cows but for this, it is necessary to get associated with the system and work with respect and devotion," he added.

"Religious organisations should come forward for the protection of cows, Sanskrit and culture," he appealed.

Adityanath further said currently six lakh cows are in shelter homes under the 'Sahbhagita Scheme'.

If anyone adopts a cow from a shelter home, he will get Rs 900 per month from the government, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath cows
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp