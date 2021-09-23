STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader, wife found dead in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, murder suspected

Published: 23rd September 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIGARH: A local Congress leader and his wife were found dead in their house in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Thursday with the police suspecting that they were murdered.

Madan Mittal (54), an elected member of the Lailunga Nagar Panchayat, and his wife Anju Mittal (52) were found dead in their bedroom on the ground floor of their house at Lailunga in the morning, district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said.

Their son Rohit, who was sleeping with his family on the first floor, informed police, he said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy, the SP added.

"There were no signs of any struggle in the room, but it appears that the couple were smothered or strangulated. The exact cause of death will be known after we get the post-mortem report," Meena said.

"Initially it looked like a case of robbery, but jewelry worth more than Rs one crore was found untouched in the adjacent room," he added.

Some suspects have been identified for questioning, the SP said.

Shops in Lailunga town, meanwhile, remained shut in protest against the suspected murder.

