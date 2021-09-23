STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conversion case: Uttar Pradesh ATS gets 10-day remand of Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui

Siddiqui was produced in a court on Wednesday and the ATS had sought a 10-day custody to probe the case, ADG Prashant Kumar said.

Published: 23rd September 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Thursday got a 10-day remand of Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who was arrested for running a "conversion syndicate".

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested Siddiqui on Tuesday for illegal conversion of people to Islam.

Siddiqui was produced in a court on Wednesday and the ATS had sought a 10-day custody to probe the case, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

The Special Additional District and Session Court (NIA/ATS) awarded the custody after going through evidence presented by the prosecution, the officer said.

The remand period will start at 10 am from September 24.

Maulana Siddiqui will be interrogated to get more information from him about his links, he said.

Siddiqui, a well-known Islamic scholar from Meerut, was arrested three months after Delhi's Jamia Nagar residents Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam were apprehended by the ATS.

Qasmi and Gautam were running Islamic Dawah Centre, an outfit allegedly working on the ISI funding for converting deaf-mute students to Islam, according to officials.

The ATS has so far arrested 10 people in connection with the conversion racket, Kumar said.

Those arrested were booked under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2020 and the Indian Penal Code, as per officials.

TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh ATS Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui
