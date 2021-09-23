Pollution panel bring directive out for keeping air clean for north Indian states

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday issued a detailed action plan for north Indian states to curb air pollution. The plan of action is largely divided on five aspects -- controlling stubble burning, dust pollution, waste burning, vehicular pollution and industrial pollution.

The commission, formed by the Centre as the apex body to figure out an overall plan, has sent the plan to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. With regard to stubble burning, the CAQM has suggested vast use of Pusa-bio-decomposer technique.

The ruling AAP government has in the past promoted this technique in the city with good results. Environmental experts have identified dust on roads and construction sites also as one of the major causes of air pollution.

The CAQM has directed the road owning agencies and municipal bodies for abatement of dust from roads and open areas through a 'Dust Control and Management Cell'.

The panel has also issued directions for monitoring of construction and demolition activities through a dedicated web-portal and 'video fencing' of projects. To reduce vehicular pollution, the body has asked governments to push for E-vehicles and avoid traffic congestion at entry points into Delhi.

CAQM has advised deployment of enforcement teams and implementation of quick-complaint redressal system under the state-wise action plan focusing on avoiding waste burning at landfill sites in the region.

With a view to minimise coal in industries, government of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been advised to prepare action plan for shifting of industries to cleaner fuels in the NCR districts, where gas infrastructure is already available.