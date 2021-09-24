STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Muslims should bow to 'Indian culture'; Ram, Krishna, Shiva were their ancestors: Uttar Pradesh Minister

Referring to controversial posters put up in Sambhal recently, Shukla said they were the outcome of Samajwadi Party's support to Islamic terrorists.

Published: 24th September 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

By PTI

BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has said that lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva were the ancestors of Indian Muslims and they should bow to the "land and culture of India".

In provocative remarks here, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have defeated the mindset which intended to create an Islamic State in the country by raising the flag of Hindutva and "Indian culture".

Presenting the account of Adityanath government's work during the last four-and-a-half-years before the media on Thursday evening, Shukla said: "The ancestors of the Muslims of India are lord Ram, Krishna and Shankar (Shiva). They do not need to see the land of Kaaba. These people should bow to the land and culture of India.

" After Syria and Afghanistan, some people from different countries want to make the world an Islamic State. Some in India have this mindset too.

But, the Modi and Adityanath governments at the Centre and state have raised the flag of Hindutva and "Indian culture" in the country and defeated this mindset, Shukla said.

Referring to controversial posters put up in Sambhal recently, Shukla said they were the outcome of Samajwadi Party's support to Islamic terrorists and its MP Shaifur Rehman Barq's statement supporting the Taliban.

Posters calling Sambhal the land of the "ghazis", an apparent reference to Islamic warriors, had come up ahead of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's meeting there earlier this week.

The BJP had strongly objected to the posters, after which they were removed by workers of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Shukla said ghazis have been completely eradicated from Uttar Pradesh.

Such powers will not be able to raise their heads in future, he said.

Attacking Owaisi, Shukla said his ancestors wanted to make Hyderabad a separate nation but could not succeed.

"There are still people with such mentality. These are stupid people. Their ancestors became Muslims out of fear. This kind of thinking cannot flourish under the Modi and Adityanath governments," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Anand Swaroop Shukla Muslims BJP Hinduism
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp