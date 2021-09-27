Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Kashmir Univ resumes classes in ‘blended mode’

The University of Kashmir has ordered that the classes for all semesters, including the fresh batch of 2021, in the main and satellite campuses shall commence from October 1, 2021, in a blended mode (offline-online). The number of students to be called for offline class shall be under the purview of the respective Heads of the Departments/Directors keeping in view the capacity of class room, social distancing and other Covid SoPs. The adherence to SoPs notified by the government will be mandatory. Only those students who have taken both the Covid vaccines shall be allowed in the classrooms.

Employees told to follow grievance-redressal channel

The J&K administration has warned the government employees in the Union Territory against bypassing the proper channel for redressing their grievances pertaining to service matters. “It has been observed that some officials working in various government departments are bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices namely that of President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and the Office of the Chief Secretary for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters,” reads a government order. It said these acts, being in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956, have been viewed seriously by the authorities. The government has asked all the employees to desist from approaching such offices.

Srinagar-Sharjah flights will start soon

The flights between Srinagar and Sharjah in the UAE will start soon, according to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. He said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and the J&K government had agreed to start the first international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah soon. Two new airport terminals will also be established in Jammu and Kashmir. An airport terminal worth Rs 1,500 crore will be established in Kashmir while another airport terminal worth Rs 650 crore will be established in Jammu.

Amarnath board to refund fee to yatris

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has announced that the pilgrims who had registered for the Amarnath Yatra-2021 could get a refund of their registration fee. The registration fee of the pilgrims, who had registered for Yatra 2021 through various banks shall be refunded between October 1 and 31. Those who want to get their fee refunded, have been directed to approach the branch which had issued the yatra permit. The shrine board has also kept the option of revalidating the yatra permit for 2022. For this purpose, pilgrims have been told to keep their permit form intact.

