Appeal in Supreme Court seeks law to protect doctors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions for comprehensive guidelines for setting up a digitally equipped medico-legal cell in all police stations across the country to handle cases of medical negligence.

The plea also seeks guidelines for protection of doctors who are often subjected to physical assault at the slightest suspicion over treatment and delay in the recovery of patients. The plea says it is necessary on account of continuous assaults on doctors under the cover of medical negligence across the country on a regular basis.

“The recent death of a practicing gynecologist, Dr Archana Sharma of Jaipur on March 29, is a grim reminder of ugly treatment being meted out to the treating doctors,” said the petition filed by advocate Shashank Singh Sudhi.

It says several questions need to be addressed. These include evaluating “whether there is an urgent requirement for implementation of deterrent guidelines to protect the doctors.