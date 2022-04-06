STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliament passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament Wednesday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to allow investigators to collect certain identifiable information of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

Earlier, the bill was passed by Lok Sabha.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.

He said the biometric data of political detainees will not be collected if they have been detained during participation in any agitation.

“I want to assure that this is not going to violate privacy of anyone,” Shah said.

He said that the data collected will remain completely secure and the government will make sure there are no loopholes in the bill that can lead to the violation of privacy and human rights.

