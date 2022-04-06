STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS leader Kalladka Bhat admitted to hospital

The doctors at the hospital said that Bhat had suffered a mild heart attack but he is at no risk. He will be under observation for a day or two.

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat . ( Photo | Twitter,@hknewsonline)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat was admitted to a private hospital in the city after he complained of chest congestion on Tuesday.

Sources said Bhat was feeling uneasiness due to air pollution caused by widening works of the national highway that is underway near his house in Kalladka. He was to visit the hospital on Wednesday for a regular check-up. But since he felt discomfort on Tuesday, he wanted to advance his hospital journey.

The doctors at the hospital said that Bhat had suffered a mild heart attack but he is at no risk. He will be under observation for a day or two.

