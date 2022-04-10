STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One killed as two Gujarat cities witness communal clashes during Ram Navami processions

The clash broke out between two communities prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control mobs who pelted stones at each other and damaged shops and vehicles at both places.

Published: 10th April 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 11:16 PM

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: One person was killed and another one injured in a communal clash in Khambhat city of Gujarat during a procession taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, while Himmatnagar city in the state also witnessed violence between members of two communities during a similar event, police said.

The clashing groups indulged in stone pelting and arson at both the places and the police had to lob tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, officials said.

While Khambhat city is located in Anand district, Himmatnagar lies in Sabarkantha district.

"The body of an unidentified man, who appears to be around 65 years old, was recovered from the spot in Khambhat, where two groups pelted each other with stones after a clash broke out between them during a Ram Navami procession late this afternoon," Superintendent of Police Ajeet Rajyan said.

Another person was injured and a few shop cabins were set on fire by the miscreants during the incident, he said, adding that the situation was later brought under control using tear gas shells.

The deceased appears to have died due to the injuries he suffered during the clash.

Investigation into the incident is underway, Rajyan said.

A similar clash was reported in Himmatnagar and police had to use tear gas shells to control the violent mob that damaged some vehicles and shops, police said.

"Two groups clashed and pelted each other with stones over a Ram Navami procession. During the melee, some persons were hit by stones. But the situation was brought under control in some time," Vishal Vaghela, Sabarkantha's Superintendent of Police, said.

The agitators also set on fire three to four two-wheelers. A large deployment of police personnel is has been made to maintain law and order there, he said.

Ram Navami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram.

