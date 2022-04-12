STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite political differences, Priyanka Chaturvedi supported govt stand on oil purchasing from Russia

 Giving thumbs-up to EAM for his brilliant remarks, she further said that the opposition has come together on this issue.

Published: 12th April 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite political differences, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi came out in support of India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's remark on the issue of oil purchasing from Russia given during the 2+2 ministerial talks at Washington.

Jaishankar had categorically said, “If you are looking at (India’s) energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, purchase for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."

Sharing these lines of Jaishankar’s remark through her Twitter handle, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the remark as ‘superb’ from External Affair Minister putting an emoji of applause.

Jaishankar's remarks came at a time when many countries including the US, have imposed multiple sanctions on Russia for being in a war against Ukraine.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chaturvedi on late Tuesday evening said, “Party (Shiv Sena) stands by India at international forums. Country’s interest comes first for us in politics." Giving thumbs-up to EAM for his brilliant remarks, she further said that the opposition has come together on this issue. “Remember, the opposition has come together on this issue as was obvious in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha discussions on the Ukraine crisis," she added.

She also said, “Our differences were with regards to the evacuation of the students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, but as far as the policy for energy security is needed, we are all aligned on the issue."

