UP: Authorities cancel licence of Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari's petrol pump

Published: 12th April 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party Flags

Samajwadi Party Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Days after bulldozing a petrol pump that was allegedly built illegally by Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari, the district administration on Monday cancelled its licence and all no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The administration also ordered a probe by the additional district magistrate, city, into the ownership of the land on which the petrol pump was built.

District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said the conditions on the basis of which the licence and NOCs for Ansari's petrol pump were granted were not fulfilled and hence, they have been cancelled.

Dwivedi also asked Bharat Petroleum to initiate necessary action at its level.

Last week, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) had bulldozed the fuel station at Parsakheda on the Bareilly-Delhi National Highway.

BDA vice chairman Jogendra Singh had said Ansari's petrol pump was built without the required clearance.

Ansari, the Bhojupura MLA, had hit headlines earlier this month after he made a "provocative remark" against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An FIR was lodged at Bareilly's Baradari police station against him in the matter.

Addressing SP workers in his constituency on April 1, Ansari had said his party's strength in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly had increased after the recent state elections and if Adityanath makes any "noise" now, the SP guns will "not emit smoke, but fire bullets".

As a controversy erupted, the MLA seemed to suggest that the remark was being taken too literally, and a news channel had "edited" it.

During the Assembly election campaign, the SP had repeatedly referred to Adityanath as "bulldozer baba".

The BJP too invoked the "bulldozer", saying it will continue to be used against illegal property occupied by criminals.

