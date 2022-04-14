STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Gujarat Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru joins AAP in Rajkot

Published: 14th April 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Gujarat Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru (L) with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Former Gujarat Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru (L) with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In a blow to the Gujarat Congress, its former MLA Indranil Rajguru on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajkot, citing that the party has emerged as the best option to serve the people and uproot the ruling BJP in the state.

Rajguru showered praises on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the Delhi chief minister fights for the people, not for his party.

"This attitude impressed me a lot. I was in the Congress from the beginning because I wanted to serve the people. The BJP has acquired power by fooling people, while the Congress has lost its ability to become an alternative. My only problem with the Congress is that it lacks the will to defeat the BJP," he said.

Rajguru won as Congress MLA from Rajkot-East seat in 2012. In 2017, he decided to quit his safe seat to fight the Assembly polls against the then Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot-West seat. But he eventually lost to Rupani.

In 2018, Rajguru resigned from the Congress, claiming that he was unhappy with the functioning of the party organisation. He had also alleged that party workers involved in anti-party activities during the polls were promoted instead of being punished.

Rajguru rejoined the Congress in 2019 and also campaigned for the party candidates during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "I am joining the AAP because it has emerged as the best option to serve the people in a better way. Moreover, I feel that only the AAP has the strength to uproot the BJP in Gujarat," Rajguru said, adding that he was not keen on contesting the upcoming Assembly polls, expected to be held in December.

Local Congress leader Vashram Sagathiya, who had served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, also joined the AAP.

