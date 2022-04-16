STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video of youth's thrashing: Two nabbed, hunt on to arrest others including local BJP man, say UP Police

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said a video in which a youth is seen being thrashed with a stick has come to our notice.

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Two persons have been arrested and hunt is on to nab four others, including a local BJP member, after a video of a youth being thrashed by them surfaced on social media, police said here on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said a video in which a youth is seen being thrashed with a stick has come to "our notice".

"The victim Rajiv Bhardwaj is a resident of the Shahjahanpur city area. A case has been registered on his complaint against six persons including Kapil and Prateek Tiwari at Sadar Bazar police station," Kumar said.

Prateek Tiwari is a member of the local BJP unit in Shahjahanpur.

Two accused Shantanu and Sonu Gupta have been arrested and hunt is on to nab the remaining accused who are absconding, the officer said.

The incident happened on Wednesday and the video went viral on Friday, police said.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP over the incident, Samajwadi Party has demanded strict action against the accused.

"BJP goons committing atrocities with stick of power in their hands depict the picture of BJP government's jungle raj...," a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the SP reads.

