Three held for stealing cattle from cow shelter in Maharashtra

The buffaloes were stolen from the Aryavarth Gaushala located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the Pelhar area on April 6, police said in a release.

Published: 17th April 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 11:05 AM

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing buffaloes from a shelter at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Police also seized a small truck worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused trio- Muzzamel Noor Mohammad Qureshi, Mustafa Istakaruddin and Azhar Sanawat Sheikh.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Wildlife Protection Act.

