PM Modi on two-day visit to home State from today

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is starting his 2-day visit to his home Gujarat from April 18 to April 20, at a time when the Bhartiya Janata Party has geared up for next upcoming assembly elections this year. The PM's visit to poll-bound home state is being considered politically more important than else when the party is leaving no stone unturned to retain the mandate in upcoming assembly elections also.

Gujarat, which is supposed to be witnessing this time a very tough electoral battle with a stronger possibility of entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),will get a good start politically also with the two day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi starting from tomorrow.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself,who shared details of his visit thought a series of tweets on Sunday evening,he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar and also inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

Besides all this, Modi will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha ahead of polls due in December this year.He is also slated to visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools at Gandhinagar,which collects over 500 crore data sets annually .The data collected at this centre is analysed using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students.

This centre also helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students .

The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores on April 19.

Apart from this, the prime minister will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1700 villages.

He will also lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura – Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

He will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

The Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on April 20 with Prime Minister of Mauritius and DG, WHO . The three-day summit will witness 5 Plenary sessions, 8 roundtables, 6 workshops, and 2 symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibition.

He will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod on April 20 , where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The Sammelan is expected to witness participation of over 2 lakh people.

There is also a plan in which he will lay the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore.