STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi on two-day visit to home State from today

The PM's visit to poll-bound home state is being considered politically more important than else when the party is leaving no stone unturned to retain the mandate in upcoming assembly elections.

Published: 18th April 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is starting his 2-day visit to his home Gujarat from  April 18 to  April 20, at a time when the Bhartiya Janata Party has geared up for next upcoming assembly elections this year. The PM's visit to poll-bound home state is being considered politically more important than else when the party is leaving no stone unturned to retain the mandate in upcoming assembly elections also.

Gujarat, which is supposed to be witnessing this time a very tough electoral battle with a stronger possibility of entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),will get a good start politically also with the two day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi starting from tomorrow.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself,who shared details of his visit thought a series of tweets on Sunday evening,he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar and also inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

Besides all this, Modi will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha ahead of polls due in December this year.He is also slated to visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools at Gandhinagar,which collects over 500 crore data sets annually .The data collected at this centre is analysed  using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students.

This centre also helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students .

The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores on April 19.

Apart from this, the prime minister will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This  Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1700 villages. 

He will also lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura – Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

He will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM)  in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

 The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

The Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on  April 20 with Prime Minister of Mauritius and DG, WHO . The three-day summit will witness 5 Plenary sessions, 8 roundtables, 6 workshops, and 2 symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibition.

He will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod on  April  20 , where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The Sammelan is expected to witness participation of over 2 lakh people.

There is also a plan in which he will  lay the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi BJP Assembly elections WHO AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp