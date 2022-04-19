Muslim body moves SC against state govts bulldozing properties of persons accused in criminal cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Muslim organisation has moved the Supreme Court against some state governments bulldozing the properties of persons accused in criminal cases. The plea assumes significance in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government deploying bulldozers to raze down “illegal” properties of alleged rioters in the aftermath of communal clashes during the Ram Navami processions on April 10.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has sought a direction to the Centre and state governments that residential accommodations or any commercial property can’t be demolished as a punitive measure. Stating that there has been a rise in the demolition of properties by state governments as a punitive measure, the Jamiat said the action hindered the normal legal process.

“The legal process, including the pre-trial and trial stage, is hindered by these acts of the state, therefore, immediate action is needed to prevent such incidents from repeating. The states wherein such measures are being employed by the administrative authorities have been carrying them out with impunity as they are being supported by the top leadership in the said states. Hence, this court must step in to stop the situation from escalating any further and also prevent such acts from being repeated in other states as well.”

The plea has sought directions to restrain ministers, legislators and anybody not connected with criminal investigation from apportioning responsibility regarding criminal action publicly or through any official communication. The Jamiat has also prayed that police personnel be provided specialised training in handling communal riots.