Srinagar Tulip garden sees a record 3.60 lakh visitors this year

The opening of the Tulip garden signals the arrival of spring in the Valley.

Published: 19th April 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar Tulip garden

1.5 million tulips of 68 various varieties and different colours were in full bloom at the garden this year. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An all-time high of 3.60 lakh people including 1.61 lakh tourists visited Asia's largest Tulip garden in Srinagar this year.

The Tulip garden, which is spread over an area of about 30 hectares and is situated on the foothills of the Zabarwan range in Srinagar, was closed today. It was thrown open for people on March 23 and remained open for nearly a month. The garden was closed ahead of time due to above normal temperature.

Director of Floriculture Farooq Ahmed Rather told this newspaper that 3.60 lakh people visited the garden this year, which is an all-time high since the garden was thrown open in 2007.

Last year 2.26 lakh people including tourists and locals visited the Tulip garden.

Among the 3.60 lakh, people include 1.61 lakh tourists and 159 foreigners.

This year the gardeners had to work overtime to ensure that the Tulips bloom in view of dry weather conditions and a rise in temperature.

Rather appreciated the gardeners and casual workers for ensuring that the tulips continue to bloom despite dry weather conditions.

“They did a wonderful job. We will be felicitating them and providing them appreciation certificates,” he said.

(Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)

1.5 million tulips of 68 various varieties and different colours were in full bloom at the garden this year and the carpet of tulips mesmerized the visitors.

Since the opening of the Tulip garden, the flight operation at Srinagar airport has increased manifold. Record 104 flights including 52 arrivals and 52 departures operated from Srinagar airport covering 15372 passengers on April 15.

The opening of the Tulip garden signals the arrival of spring in the Valley.

Director Floriculture said now that the Tulip garden has been closed, the rush of visitors to Mughal garden and other gardens in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley will increase.

“We have equally good gardens including 8 Mughal gardens, 2 big botanical gardens, etc.  We have seven gardens in Pahalgam tourist resort,” he said adding people should visit these places and they would also like and love these gardens.

According to Director Floriculture, the department is looking after 211 gardens and parks in the Valley spread over 8700 kanals of land including some historical gardens.

“People and tourists should visit these parks,” he said.

The high visitor count in Tulip garden this year has set the expectations among tourism stakeholders for a bumper tourist season.

