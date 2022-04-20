STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India has coal stocks for more than 30 days, no need to panic: Government officials

On average, power plants in India is having coal stock of 22 mt and on an average daily 2.1 mt coal is replaced with plants and hence, no shortage of coal will arise in the country.

Published: 20th April 2022 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coal, Coal mine, Coal workers

Representational image (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has enough coal stocks to meet more than 30 days of demands and there is no need to panic, Government sources told ANI. Sources said that 72.5 million tonnes (mt) of coal stocks are lying with Coal India Ltd.

On average, power plants in India is having coal stock of 22 mt and on an average daily 2.1 mt coal is replaced with plants. So no shortage of coal will arise in the country, sources said. Power plants in India still have 10 days of stock and the country has coal stock of more than 30 days, the sources added.

Another top official told ANI that there is no coal shortage, especially in Maharashtra. The government has directed the states to review the PPA with power plants and Maharashtra is already reviewing it.

Energy demand rose due to early summer and the recovery in the economy. Coal production has increased 20-22 per cent in the month of April itself. The Ministry of Railways also increased the availability of rakes by 20 per cent.

Earlier All India Power Engineers Fedration has said that Thermal Power plants across the country are grappling with coal shortages, indicating a looming power crisis in the country.

Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of AIPEF said that as per Central Electricity Authority's latest daily coal report, the coal stock at 81 out of a total of 150 thermal power stations using domestic coal is critical as per guidelines. The condition of the private sector thermal plants is equally bad as the coal stock of 28 out of 54 plants is in a critical stage.

AIPEF Chairman said in a statement that coal inventories held by Indian power plants remain tight at nine days' worth of stock as of mid-April and could result in power outages, If coal supplies do not improve, this could become another "stagflationary shock," he said.

Electricity demand has shot up due to the reopening and as the country heads towards the peak summer season, but supply has been disrupted due to the reduced availability of railway rakes to transport coal and lower coal imports.

He said that in the northern region, the worst suffering states are Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and UP. In UP coal stock is left for 7 days, in Haryana coal stock is for 8 days, in Rajasthan Coal stock is for 17 days as against the standard norm of 26 days coal stock.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are the other states facing a coal crisis. The lack of railway rakes is also adding to the crisis. Presently, only 412 rakes are available as against the daily requirement of 453 rakes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India Coal stocks Coal supply Coal demand Coal shortage Power supply
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp