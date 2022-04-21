STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akshay Kumar apologises for endorsing paan masala brand, says will donate fee to 'worthy cause'

Kumar said he has decided to "step back" from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a "worthy cause".

Published: 21st April 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday apologised to his fans for featuring in an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he was withdrawing his association.

Kumar came under fire for endorsing the brand, with social media users digging up an old video of the actor where he had vouched to never promote tobacco.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and posted a note that began with him writing, "I am sorry", as many fans of the star had expressed displeasure over his decision.

Kumar said he has decided to "step back" from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a "worthy cause".

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association..."With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause".

Kumar said the brand might continue airing the ads till the "legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me".

"But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he had returned the money he had received for promoting it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Tobacco
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp