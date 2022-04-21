Akshay Kumar apologises for endorsing paan masala brand, says will donate fee to 'worthy cause'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday apologised to his fans for featuring in an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he was withdrawing his association.

Kumar came under fire for endorsing the brand, with social media users digging up an old video of the actor where he had vouched to never promote tobacco.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and posted a note that began with him writing, "I am sorry", as many fans of the star had expressed displeasure over his decision.

Kumar said he has decided to "step back" from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a "worthy cause".

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association..."With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause".

Kumar said the brand might continue airing the ads till the "legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me".

"But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he had returned the money he had received for promoting it.