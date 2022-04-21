PM Narendra Modi renames WHO chief Tulsibhai, bats for Ayush visa

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: World Health Organisation chief Tredos Adhanom Ghebreyesus has a Gujarati name: ‘Tulsibhai,’ given to him by none other than PM Narendra Modi at The Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar.

Calling the WHO chief “a good friend,” Modi referred to WHO Director-General’s remark to him: “I have become a pakka Gujarati now. Give me a Gujarati name.” Amid laughter from the audience, Modi called Tredos ‘Tulsibhai.’

That set the tone of the PM’s speech. Tulsi is an effective medicinal herb used to treat various ailments, Modi recalled. “In ancient times, when there was hardly any chemical drug, herbs like Tulsi were used to treat wounds and other aches and infections.”

The plant has been worshiped in Indian culture for centuries. Turning to the WHO chief, the PM said: “On this land of Mahatma Gandhi, I have great pleasure to call you Tulsibhai.” India is known for medical tourism, the PM said. “If foreign nationals want to come to India and avail of AYUSH treatment, the government is ready to introduce an AYUSH visa category, which will make such people’s travel easier,” Modi said.

“Heal-in-India can become a big brand in this decade. Wellness centers based on Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha can be very popular,” he said. The PM also referred to Ayurveda’s success story as told by former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga about his daughter Rosemary regaining her sight after Ayush treatment. Rosemary Odinga was present in the audience and the Prime Minister introduced her to the gathering.