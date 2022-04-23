STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Import of medicine raw materials down by 25%’: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya 

India’s import dependency on raw materials for medicine has reduced by 25 per cent because of increased domestic manufacturing, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya claimed on Friday. 

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s import dependency on raw materials for medicine has reduced by 25 per cent because of increased domestic manufacturing, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya claimed on Friday. 

Without naming China, which accounts for about 66 per cent of India’s APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) imports, Mandaviya said there was a 25 per cent decline in import of crucial starting materials, APIs, and drug intermediates because of an increase in domestic production. 

“India does not want to be dependent on any country for its critical requirements,” the minister said to media queries on how much India could reduce its import dependency from China.

To prevent a crisis caused by a disruption in supplies of imported APIs or an increase in prices, he said, India sought to encourage local manufacture of 53 critical bulk drugs by offering financial incentives to pharmaceutical companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya Raw material Domestic manufacturing Medicine
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp