Railways to install 65,000 smart display screens at 2,000 stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With more than 2.2 crore passengers travelling daily by trains from over 7,000 stations in India, the railways has decided to install 65,000 digital display screens at 2,000 stations to ensure round-the-clock display of train timings, running status and other passenger-related information.

These digital display screens would be installed at strategic points at foot overbridges, platforms, waiting rooms and concourses at all selected stations under the Railway Display Network (RDN) project. Railtel, a Central PSU, has been entrusted with the task of executing the mega project, tenders for which have been floated.

The information provided to passengers through these large screens and video walls will be in the form of audio, video, live or recorded messages. The information to be displayed will include train arrival/departure, platform, passenger amenities, passenger safety and security, emergency messages, messages related to disaster management, infotainment and social messages.

According to RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla, the project for installation of next generation ‘centralised, connected smart display network’ at stations will revolutionise the information to Railway users.

The project will be taken up at all categories of stations, including A1, A, B and C.

“It is targeted to be completed in two years after the award of contract. The project will be implemented and managed by RailTel through selected RDN Business Associate(s) over a period of 10 years, which may be extended for another five years on mutually acceptable terms and conditions,” he said.

In addition, a mobile application will also be developed that will enhance the utility and benefits of RDN and aid the passenger experience across the journey. Passengers will receive all railway-related information along with specific content, Chawla said.