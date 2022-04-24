STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in Punjab buys 'prized' horse, wash reveals truth

A man in Punjab was duped of Rs 22.65 lakh by traders who sold him a horse that later only turned out to be dyed black, the prized colour in horses.

Published: 24th April 2022

Horse

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A man in Punjab was duped of Rs 22.65 lakh by traders who sold him a horse that later only turned out to be dyed black, the prized colour in horses.

Cloth merchant Ramesh Kumar from Sunam town in Sangrur district, in a police complaint, said he was allegedly duped by horse traders -- Jatinder Pal Singh Sekhon, Lakhwinder Singh, and Lachra Khan -- on the pretext of selling him a Marwari breed stallion.

He said when he gave a bath to the horse, the dye washed away and the real red coat of the horse surfaced.

Kumar invested the money in the black horse to start a stud farm.

Police have registered a case of fraud against the accused.

As per the police, the accused had cheated eight other people by selling fake breed horses.

