Maha: Education officer held for taking bribe from teacher in Palghar
Published: 26th April 2022 10:56 AM | Last Updated: 26th April 2022 10:56 AM | A+A A-
PALGHAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 50-year-old woman education officer (primary section) for allegedly taking bribe from a school teacher here in Maharashtra, the ACB said on Tuesday.
The accused, Lata Sakharam Sanap, had demanded Rs 50,000 from the teacher for facilitating his posting at a school in Vasai town.
Later, the deal was finalised at Rs 25,000, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB- Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said.
The aggrieved teacher lodged a complaint with the ACB which caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 on Monday, the official said.
A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.