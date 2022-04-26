STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha: Education officer held for taking bribe from teacher in Palghar

The accused, Lata Sakharam Sanap, had demanded Rs 50,000 from the teacher for facilitating his posting at a school in Vasai town.

Published: 26th April 2022

By PTI

PALGHAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 50-year-old woman education officer (primary section) for allegedly taking bribe from a school teacher here in Maharashtra, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The accused, Lata Sakharam Sanap, had demanded Rs 50,000 from the teacher for facilitating his posting at a school in Vasai town.

Later, the deal was finalised at Rs 25,000, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB- Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said.

The aggrieved teacher lodged a complaint with the ACB which caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 on Monday, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

