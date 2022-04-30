Courts being temples of justice should be welcoming and carry requisite dignity and aura: CJI

By Express News Service

New Delhi: Courts, being temples of justice, should be welcoming and carry the requisite dignity and aura adding that the environment of some district courts is such, even lady advocates feel apprehensive about entering court rooms, let alone female clients, CJI NV Ramana said at the inauguration of 11th Joint Conference of the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices on Saturday.

He said that there is a severe gap between the existing infrastructure and the projected justice needs of the people.

“To standardize and improve judicial infrastructure, I have been focusing on the creation of special purpose vehicles, namely, the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority and the State Judicial Infrastructure Authorities in the lines of NALSA and SLSAs.” He said

He clarified that the issue is not about funds and acknowledged that the Union Government has been making reasonable budgetary allocations through its Centrally Sponsored Scheme for this purpose.

“The data since the inception of the scheme in 1993-94 suggests that allocated funds remain underutilised due to procedural difficulties. The time has come to move on from the present ad-hoc committees to a more streamlined, accountable and organised structure.” He said,

“I want to dispel apprehensions emerging from certain sections on this proposal. The proposed authorities are not aimed at usurping the powers of any government. The proposed authorities will have representation from all the stakeholders. It must however be acknowledged that it is the judiciary which understands best its own needs and requirements.” He added.

He said that the present proposal aims to bring infrastructure development under the supervision of Special Purpose Vehicles to be headed by respective Chief Justices, and involve the representatives of the Central and State Governments.