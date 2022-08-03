Join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging every citizen to hoist the national flag at their houses during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign (August 13 to 15), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the programme gives a message to the world about the determination of people of India for the prosperity of the nation. He said the call for flag hoisting at each household under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is also to tell the younger generation about the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the 90-year-long struggle and instil a feeling of patriotism among them.

“This campaign Har Ghar Tiranga is a message to the world that each Indian citizen will work unitedly for the next 25 years, according to the assertion of people who drafted the Constitution and expectation of the Constitution, for the development, accomplishment, security and carrying forward the Indian culture,” said Shah. He was speaking at ‘Tiranga Utsav’, an event held to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who designed the national flag. On the occasion, Shah also launched ‘Tiranga’ anthem and video. The family of Venkayya was felicitated at the event. A commemorative postage stamp in honour of Venkayya was also released.

Speaking about the significance of the national flag, Shah said, “Jawan on the border pledges allegiance to this flag and makes supreme sacrifice. Crores of farmers of this country see this flag and make efforts to feed the entire world. This is the flag which has been established in the hearts of countrymen as a symbol of the country.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to celebrate AKAM to pay true homage to heroes of the freedom struggle and create awareness among children about them. Another objective is to tell each citizen about 75 years of achievements and let the world know our strength,” he said.

