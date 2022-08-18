Home Nation

Under stress to leave temple, priest in Jaipur sets himself on fire

The priest, Giriraj Sharma, set himself afire by sprinkling some inflammable substance over him outside the residence of the temple committee's former president Moolchand Maan.

Published: 18th August 2022

By PTI

JAIPUR: Under stress of repeatedly being forced by the temple trust to vacate the premises, a priest allegedly set himself on fire here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Murlipura Police Station area, they said.

The priest, Giriraj Sharma, set himself afire by sprinkling some inflammable substance over him outside the residence of the temple committee's former president Moolchand Maan, they said.

Sharma sustained 80 per cent burns and is currently undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vandita Rana said, preliminary investigation has revealed that Sharma was being forced by the temple trust to leave the temple.

According to police, Sharma, who was living with his family in the temple premises, was under stress because of the continued pressure.

A case has been registered against three-four people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, Rana said.

Police said a forensic team was called to collect evidence from the spot and CCTV footage from cameras in and around the area are being scanned.

