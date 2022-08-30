Home Nation

Delhi accounts for the most crimes against foreigners for the third year in succession

The Chargesheet rate the crime against foreigners is 55.5% in Delhi, which is also the lowest among the Union territories. 

Published: 30th August 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

According to the data released by the National Crime Record Bureau, Delhi is the most unsafe place for foreigners along with Karnataka. The Delhi Police had reported 27 crimes against foreigners in the year 2021, which is equal to the numbers of Karnataka. 

In 2021, Delhi reported 27 cases of crime against foreigners, a drop from the 62 cases reported in 2020 and the 123 in 2019.  The reduction in the number of cases can be attributed to the lockdown when flights from abroad were restricted and banned for a while. 

Despite having this big decline in crime against foreigners, the capital is still at the top among the union territories. The Chargesheet rate the crime against foreigners is 55.5% in Delhi, which is also the lowest among the Union territories. 

The 69th edition of NCRB data (2019-21) mentioned that the crime against foreigners in Delhi was 127 in the year 2019, which was reduced to 62 in 2020. 

A total of 150 crimes were registered for crime against foreigners (Tourists and Residents) as compared to 191 cases in 2020, showing a decrease of 21.5%. Most of the cases registered were under Theft (23) and Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty (15). Out of 171 victims in 150 registered cases, 58.5% of the victims were from the Asian Continent (100) followed by 9.4% of victims from Europe (16).

In terms of Crime committed by foreigners, Delhi has reported the most cases among the Union territories.  Delhi also recorded 322 cases of crimes committed by foreigners in 2021, a significant surge of more than 90 %compared to 2020 when the figure was 168, the data showed.

The NCRB data revealed that West Bengal reported the highest number of crimes committed by foreigners in the year 2021, which is 1287. The Number of crimes by foreigners has increased more than double this year, which was 635 in 2020, shows the record. 

A total of 2,585 cases were registered in 2021 against foreigners as compared to 1,937 cases in the year 2020, showing an increase of 33.5% Crime head-wise cases revealed that 65.3% of the cases registered were under the Foreigners Act & Registration of Foreigners Act (1,688 Cases), followed by 13.7% of Cases under NDPS Act (354 Cases) 

