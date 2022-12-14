Jaipur Diary: First skin donation surgery at SMS hospital

Rajesh Asnani By

First skin donation surgery at SMS hosp

India’s first skin bank at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Hospital, established in June this year, got its first skin donation on Monday. After 50-year-old Anita Goyal was declared brain dead, her relatives upon the advice of the doctors, agreed to skin donation, and thereafter the state’s first skin cadaveric donation was successfully done.

The surgery was carried out by five senior doctors in the plastic surgery department. Dr Rakesh, the Head of the Plastic Surgery department, says that many times 40 to 50 bodies get burnt due to accidents and the infection spreads in the body due to protein and electrolyte loss in the body.

Rahul takes 3 students on chopper ride

Yatra fulfilled the wish of a helicopter ride made by three school students when Rahul was in Kota last week. Last Thursday, after completing his yatra in Kota, Rahul was at the Gudli helipad in Bundi where three students from MP’s Ujjain were waiting for him. During his visit to Ujjain on November 29, Rahul had met class 11 students Sheetal, Antima, and Class 10 student Girija

. While talking, the girls expressed a desire to Rahul to travel by air with him. Rahul had promised them an air ride that he fulfilled within 10 days and gave them a 20-minute helicopter ride. When girls got down from the helicopter, Rahul also gave them chocolates.

PM Modi impressed with G20 Sherpa Meet

Ambassadors, sherpas, and senior representatives from various countries who participated in the G20 Sherpa Conference held at Udaipur last week were impressed by Rajasthan’s facilities and colorful culture. During this meeting, various cultural programs were organized by the Rajasthan Tourism Department.

On Sunday evening, a special presentation of Desert Symphony by world-famous folk artists was greatly enjoyed by the guests. Besides foreign delegates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also impressed with the Udaipur event. While chairing a digital meeting of governors, chief ministers, and lieutenant governors on Friday, PM Modi praised CM Gehlot for the fine arrangements.

