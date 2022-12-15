'I'm alive': Actor Veena Kapoor files FIR over rumours that her son killed her

By Online Desk

Few days after rumours surfaced that veteran actor Veena Kapoor was murdered by her son, The actor herself, along with her son filed an FIR at the Mumbai police station against those who spread the misinformation.

In a video shared by ANI, Veena told the reporters, That it was false news, and there is in fact a person who was murdered somewhere with whom she shares the name, and the murder happened in Juhu and she stays in Goregaon.

#WATCH | "If I don't file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It is mental harassment...".



Actress Veena Kapoor reaches the Police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son. pic.twitter.com/AcBeSo1rwM — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Her son Abhishek Chada also condemned the rumours, he said that he revieved many calls saying that he killed his mother, and appealed to stop spreading rumours via social media.



