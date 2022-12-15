Home Nation

'I'm alive': Actor Veena Kapoor files FIR over rumours that her son killed her

A major twist has happened in the alleged murder of actress Veena Kapoor. The actress is alive and even filed a complaint with the police. 

Published: 15th December 2022

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor.(Screengrab | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

Few days after rumours surfaced that veteran actor Veena Kapoor was murdered by her son, The actor herself, along with her son filed an FIR at the Mumbai police station against those who spread the misinformation.

In a video shared by ANI, Veena told the reporters, That it was false news, and there is in fact a person who was murdered somewhere with whom she shares the name, and the murder happened in Juhu and she stays in Goregaon.

Her son Abhishek Chada also condemned the rumours, he said that he revieved many calls saying that he killed his mother, and appealed to stop spreading rumours via social media.
 

