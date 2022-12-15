Modi lauds BJP efforts as party savours Gujarat win

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Upbeat after the BJP’s performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls, its parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday was a picture of jubilation and bonhomie as leaders felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win.

The meeting was held at the Parliament conference hall before the commencement of the House session. Besides Modi, it was attended by BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of Parliament. Sources in the BJP said Modi, visibly overwhelmed with the recent win in the Gujarat and the emotionally-surcharged welcome extended to him at the meeting, lauded the work of the state unit of party, especially its state president CR Patil and others for the record victory.

According to sources, the BJP leaders also discussed strategies to corner the Opposition in the House over various issues, including the recent standoff at the LAC. Modi reiterated the party’s commitment to work for the poor and make India a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047. Party sources added that the PM said the Gujarat unit of the BJP is an example of how victory in elections is possible if the party organisation is strong.

He also praised Nadda and other leaders, including Shah, for their coordinated efforts for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. The PM also spoke about India’s G-20 presidency, and asked the party MPs to come up with innovative ideas to involve people in organising various events across the country in the run-up to the summit meeting next year. At the meeting, Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation on the Indian economy, citing how India is becoming a bright spot among the top seven economies.

