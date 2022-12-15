Home Nation

Modi lauds BJP efforts as party savours Gujarat win

Modi reiterated the party’s commitment to work for the poor and make India a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047.

Published: 15th December 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda at BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)

PM Modi with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda at BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Upbeat after the BJP’s performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls, its parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday was a picture of jubilation and bonhomie as leaders felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win. 

The meeting was held at the Parliament conference hall before the commencement of the House session. Besides Modi, it was attended by BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of Parliament. Sources in the BJP said Modi, visibly overwhelmed with the recent win in the Gujarat and the emotionally-surcharged welcome extended to him at the meeting, lauded the work of the state unit of party, especially its state president CR Patil and others for the record victory. 

According to sources, the BJP leaders also discussed strategies to corner the Opposition in the House over various issues, including the recent standoff at the LAC. Modi reiterated the party’s commitment to work for the poor and make India a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047. Party sources added that the PM said the Gujarat unit of the BJP is an example of how victory in elections is possible if the party organisation is strong.

He also praised Nadda and other leaders, including Shah, for their coordinated efforts for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. The PM also spoke about India’s G-20 presidency, and asked the party MPs to come up with innovative ideas to involve people in organising various events across the country in the run-up to the summit meeting next year. At the meeting, Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation on the Indian economy, citing how India is becoming a bright spot among the top seven economies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi LAC gujarat Elections Amit shah Rajnath Singh
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp