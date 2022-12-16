Home Nation

Irani, Chowdhury spar over use of word 'gentleman' in Lok Sabha

Published: 16th December 2022 08:01 PM

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury indulged in a spat in Lok Sabha on Friday over the use of the word 'gentleman'.

While responding to a supplementary question by Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the BJD on fortified food for children, Irani referred to him as "gentleman" which was objected to by Chowdhury who said that as per parliamentary procedures she should have referred to him as "honourable member".

Irani said Chowdhury was interrupting her reply to impress his "political masters".

Chowdhury was supported by another Congress member, K Suresh.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also present in the House.

"I would request the member who stands here trying to ensure that I do not speak to score political brownie points. For him to presume that the gentleman is not a gentleman is an issue to deal (with) between the gentleman and the so-called member," Irani said.

