Home Nation

Fearless sense of independence of courts saved democracy during Emergency: CJI Chandrachud

At the ceremony, he spoke at length about several judges of the past and his experience while working with them.

Published: 18th December 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India, CJI, DY Chandrachud

In this image, Chief Justice of India, (CJI), Justice DY Chandrachud addressing a programme as part of Constitution Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  The "fearless sense of independence of courts" saved democracy during the Emergency in 1975, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has said here.

CJI Chandrachud, who assumed the office of the Chief Justice of India in November, was felicitated by the Bombay High Court here on Saturday.

At the ceremony, he spoke at length about several judges of the past and his experience while working with them.

"It was judges like Rane who kept the torch of liberty burning which had become dim in those years of Emergency in 1975. It was the fearless sense of independence of our courts which saved Indian democracy in 1975," the CJI said.

He said Indian democracy stands firm because of the "fierce tradition of our own courts, of the judges of the bar who have come together and hoisted the flag, and the torch of freedom for which our court stands and has always stood".

Speaking about the Bombay High Court, the CJI said its strength lies in its ability to write, formulate and lay down the law for the future.

"It is for us to do everything we can to attract the best talents to the Bombay HC. There I believe judges have a vital role to play in providing mentorship to the bar," he said.

The CJI also acknowledged the increasing emphasis on technology in the functioning of courts.

"The nature of judicial institutions has changed over the last few decades. There is increasing use of technology in our functioning. We couldn't have functioned if it was not for technology in the times of the COVID pandemic," he said.

The CJI said the infrastructure put in during the pandemic shouldn't be dismantled.

"It's important that we use technology even if we are not comfortable with technology," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
independence democracy Emergency 1975 Chandrachud
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp