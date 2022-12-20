Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Home Nation

The case was initially filed by the Vishakhapatnam Police early this year and later re-registered by the NIA. It pertains to the recruitment of a young girl Radha in the CPI (Maoist) cadre.

Naxalites

Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A charge sheet has been filed by the NIA against five people in a case linked to the alleged radicalisation and recruitment of young girls in the banned Naxalite organisation CPI (Maoist).

The agency said in a statement that the charge sheet was filed on Monday before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

The case was initially filed by the Vishakhapatnam Police early this year and later re-registered by the NIA. It pertains to the recruitment of a young girl Radha in the CPI (Maoist) cadre.

"The allegation in the (police) complaint indicated that accused Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa motivated Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and subsequently radicalised and recruited her in the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoist), under the leadership of underground Maoists, RK (now deceased) Uday, Aruna etc," an NIA spokesperson said.

The probe found that Devendra had taken Radha to the forests under the pretext of rendering medical assistance to someone and that Uday and Aruna coerced her to join the banned organisation, the spokesperson said.

The accused had recruited a few other girls in the CPI (Maoist) and had attempted to recruit many others, the NIA spokesperson said.

Devendra, the spokesperson said, attracted "gullible" young girls to the CMS under the guise of social work The role of the CMS and other leaders of the organisation in the larger conspiracy is being probed into, the agency spokesperson said.

