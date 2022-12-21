Pakistan’s Foreign Minister reacts to UP BJP leader’s bounty on his head, defends Modi jibe

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reacted on a comment allegedly made by a zila panchayat member from Bhagpat on fixing a bounty on his head for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UN.

Going on the defensive, Bilawal said, “I was referring to a historical reality, the remarks I used were not my own. I did not invent the term ‘Butcher of Gujarat’. The Muslims of India invented that term for him. I believe I was referring to a historical fact and they believe a historical fact is a personal insult. If I was incorrect, then why has a member of the BJP put a Rs 2 crore bounty on my head?” Bilawal said in a Bloomberg interview that was posted on his Twitter handle.

Bilawal made these comments two days after he called PM Modi as the “Butcher of Gujarat” in New York. Bilawal’s comments came as a response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying in the UN that Pakistan had hosted Osama bin Laden and has been perpetrator of terrorism.

India had reacted to Bilawal’s jibe saying that his comments were a low even for the standard of Pakistan. Protests were held against his remarks outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

India has not reacted on Bilawal’s latest outburst. None of the political parties have reacted to Bilawal’s latest comment. Meanwhile, the US has said that it shares multifaceted relationships with India and Pakistan and does not want to see a “war of words” but a constructive dialogue between the two nations for the betterment of their people.

