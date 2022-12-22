No plan to derail TMC, BJP will come to power on its own: Suvendu

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition on Wednesday said that BJP has no intention to derail the Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government by poaching MLAs of the ruling party as the saffron camp will come to power in the state through election.

Referring to his earlier December deadline announcing three dates hinting that the TMC would not be able to run the government, Adhikari, while addressing a rally at his Kanthi hometown in East Midnapore, said, “I meant about important developments in Bengal politics. I never meant that we will derail the TMC government. Do you want to derail the government by poaching TMC MLAs? The BJP doesn’t want it. The BJP will come to power through elections.’’

Adhikari also said that after coming to power in Bengal, bulldozer will run in the state like Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties alleged the use of bulldozers in UP emerged as a new source of hate in saffron camp’s politics. Adhkari’s rally in Kanthi was said to be a counter event of TMC’s national general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s rally at the same place recently.

Giving a call to ensure victory in the next year’s panchayat elections, Adhikari said, “We will field candidates in all seat in the panchayat elections and will ensure the victory. I am announcing without any doubt the wining candidates will get houses under PMAY,’’ he said.

KOLKATA: Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition on Wednesday said that BJP has no intention to derail the Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government by poaching MLAs of the ruling party as the saffron camp will come to power in the state through election. Referring to his earlier December deadline announcing three dates hinting that the TMC would not be able to run the government, Adhikari, while addressing a rally at his Kanthi hometown in East Midnapore, said, “I meant about important developments in Bengal politics. I never meant that we will derail the TMC government. Do you want to derail the government by poaching TMC MLAs? The BJP doesn’t want it. The BJP will come to power through elections.’’ Adhikari also said that after coming to power in Bengal, bulldozer will run in the state like Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties alleged the use of bulldozers in UP emerged as a new source of hate in saffron camp’s politics. Adhkari’s rally in Kanthi was said to be a counter event of TMC’s national general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s rally at the same place recently. Giving a call to ensure victory in the next year’s panchayat elections, Adhikari said, “We will field candidates in all seat in the panchayat elections and will ensure the victory. I am announcing without any doubt the wining candidates will get houses under PMAY,’’ he said.