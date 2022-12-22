Home Nation

Showcause notice to seven Congress leaders demanding Jharkhand chief’s removal

“The disciplinary committee has also recommended the state president for suspension of all these leaders involved in the campaign,” said state Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha.

Published: 22nd December 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Congress has issued showcause notices to seven of its leaders in Jharkhand, for violating the party discipline and demanding removal of state president Rajesh Thakur. These leaders include Alok Dubey, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Sadhu Charan Gope, Rakesh Tiwari, Sunil Singh, Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo and Anil Ojha.

The seven leaders had organized a meeting and demanded removal of state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, alleging him of working under the influence of former Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh, who has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The disciplinary committee has also recommended the state president for suspension of all these leaders involved in the campaign,” said state Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha. They have been asked to submit their clarification within two weeks to the state Congress office.

According to Sinha, during the disciplinary committee meeting, the Congress leaders and workers were also given strict warning that those violating the party discipline will not be spared. The rebel leaders, however, denied of having received any such showcause notices and charged disciplinary committee of working under the influence of Rajesh Thakur. They also reiterated that they will continue with whatever programme was decided at the Monday meeting and ‘Jan Jagaran Abhiyan’ will be launched from Bokaro on its schedule time. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Congress BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp