Showcause notice to seven Congress leaders demanding Jharkhand chief’s removal

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Congress has issued showcause notices to seven of its leaders in Jharkhand, for violating the party discipline and demanding removal of state president Rajesh Thakur. These leaders include Alok Dubey, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Sadhu Charan Gope, Rakesh Tiwari, Sunil Singh, Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo and Anil Ojha.

The seven leaders had organized a meeting and demanded removal of state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, alleging him of working under the influence of former Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh, who has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The disciplinary committee has also recommended the state president for suspension of all these leaders involved in the campaign,” said state Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha. They have been asked to submit their clarification within two weeks to the state Congress office.

According to Sinha, during the disciplinary committee meeting, the Congress leaders and workers were also given strict warning that those violating the party discipline will not be spared. The rebel leaders, however, denied of having received any such showcause notices and charged disciplinary committee of working under the influence of Rajesh Thakur. They also reiterated that they will continue with whatever programme was decided at the Monday meeting and ‘Jan Jagaran Abhiyan’ will be launched from Bokaro on its schedule time.



