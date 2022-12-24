Home Nation

Maha: BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, three others injured as SUV falls off bridge in Satara district

The other three injured include the legislator's bodyguard and the driver, they said. Doctors treating the MLA said he did not suffer any serious injury in the accident.

By PTI

PUNE:  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Jaykumar Gore, was injured along with three others after the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a ditch near Phaltan in his native Satara district early on Saturday, police said.

"The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the Lonand-Phaltan road and fell from a bridge into a ditch at least 30 feet down," a senior police official said.

"MLA Gore and three others were injured in the accident. While Gore was admitted to the Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic, the other injured persons are undergoing treatment in some other hospitals," he said.

According to police, the SUV broke the barrier of the bridge on the Banganga river before plunging into the ditch. Gore represents the Man Assembly constituency in Satara district.

Dr Kapil Zirpe, head of the critical care section of Ruby Hall Clinic, said, "MLA Gore was admitted to the hospital around 6 am. Our medical team immediately started his treatment. Fortunately, he has not suffered any serious injury. His chest is slightly bruised due to the accident."

"He is conscious and talking. His pulse and blood pressure are normal," Dr Zirpe told reporters.

Phaltan town is located around 110 km from Pune city.

