RPF's Operation NARCOS to battle drug trafficking through trains

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To curb smuggling and illegal trafficking of drugs and narcotics through trains, the Indian Railways has launched ‘Operation NARCOS’ through the Railway Protection Force (RPF) across the country. This was initiated after the government of India, through its notification in 2019, empowered RPF officers to arrest and search suspected drug peddlers and seize narcotics drugs under the NDPS Act.

According to a written reply from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, given in the Lok Sabha recently, 'Operation NARCOS' is carried out regularly to check the smuggling of drugs on trains. The minister's reply also stated that trains are one of the most used modes of drug trafficking across the country in the illegal trade of narcotics, drugs and psychotropic substances.

The railway minister informed the Lok Sabha that 4,556 cases were registered during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 (till November) under the NDPS Act by the concerned law enforcing agencies. According to the railway minister’s reply, 2,125 persons were arrested, and narcotics worth Rs 66.53 crore were seized through Indian Railways.

The areas and routes prone to drug trafficking are dynamic and prone to change. “Based on regular analysis, such vulnerable routes are identified regularly and effective preventive measures are taken to control drug trafficking in coordination with all stakeholders,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, sources said that trains, which originate from the coastal, northeast or north Indian states are used by drug traffickers as safe conduits in railways.

In September 2022, the RPF seized an illegal consignment of banned contraband worth Rs 2 crore from a coach of the Yashwantpur-Kannur express train in Kannur. The RPF also seized 57 kg of ganja this year from the Howrah express and the Kakinada express and arrested four persons in Bengaluru.

The railway is focussing on implementing 'Operation NARCOS' on long-distance trains to nab drug traffickers who disguise themselves as passengers.

