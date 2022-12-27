Jaipur Diary: Traders seek no curbs imposed on New Year

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Traders seek no curbs imposed on New Year

The tourism season in Rajasthan is at its peak now with top destinations like Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Udaipur packed with travellers, despite Covid fears. Even as the health administration is yet to issue Covid related advisory, tourist influx is rapidly growing as 2022 draws to a close. Most tourists and traders say they that ordinary people and businessmen want to make up for the lost time in the past two years due to Covid lockdowns. Traders are especially keen that there should be no lockdown or restrictions as wearing masks and social distancing should be enough. People and businesses have suffered a lot during the pandemic.

Gehlot’s son chosen RCA prez yet again

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has brought double happiness for CM Ashok Gehlot. On one hand, before Rahul left the state from Alwar, Gehlot announced that he would soon present the next budget, a clear message to the bureaucracy and his opponents that he is not going anywhere. Also, his son Vaibhav Gehlot has been chosen as the RCA president unopposed for the second time in a row. Earlier there was a protest regarding his name but Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr CP Joshi pacified the rebellion and convinced all the rebels to accept Vaibhav as their leader. Now the key question is whether Vaibhav will be able to enjoy better days in politics.

Theatre fest in Jaipur, 500 artistes take part

Theatre lovers in Jaipur had a special treat last week with the Jairangam Jaipur Theatre Festival. Organized jointly by the Department of Art and Culture and the Jawahar Kala Kendra, the festival’s many plays made the audience laugh and cry by turns as they were thoroughly entertained. The seven-day long festival enthralled Jaipur’s theatre lovers by staging 21 plays in three shifts. While 7 plays were from different parts of Rajasthan, over 500 artistes from Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal and Assam came in to entertain the residents of Jaipur. The play ‘Kino Kao’ had only dwarf actors performing and ‘End Game’, a play written by famous French writer Samuel Beckett, looked like a scene from Hollywood movies.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

