Newbies in Haryana House as winter session begins

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Assembly winter session began with several new introductions. Even as five bills were passed on the first day of the session, members experienced some newbies that included tablets fixed on their seats and a live telecast of the proceedings shown with their name while they spoke.

The dress code for the officers and employees of the Vidhan Sabha has also been introduced.

On the initiative of the Leader of the House and CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta started the proceedings. Last year, during the budget session, a new initiative was taken by getting the budget passed through the ad hoc committees of the house which was appreciated by all the members.

A total of five bills were passed on the first day of the session.

These include The Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Small Towns (Tax - Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Municipal (Tax - Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Minor Canals (Repeal) Bill, 2022 and The Haryana State Tube-Well (Repeal) Bill, 2022.



CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Assembly winter session began with several new introductions. Even as five bills were passed on the first day of the session, members experienced some newbies that included tablets fixed on their seats and a live telecast of the proceedings shown with their name while they spoke. The dress code for the officers and employees of the Vidhan Sabha has also been introduced. On the initiative of the Leader of the House and CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta started the proceedings. Last year, during the budget session, a new initiative was taken by getting the budget passed through the ad hoc committees of the house which was appreciated by all the members. A total of five bills were passed on the first day of the session. These include The Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Small Towns (Tax - Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Municipal (Tax - Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Minor Canals (Repeal) Bill, 2022 and The Haryana State Tube-Well (Repeal) Bill, 2022.