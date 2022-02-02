STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh government will build Ayodhya temple faster, better: Ram Gopal Yadav

The SP leader said his party is not opposed to the construction of the grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on the SP's stand on the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, saying the temple will be built faster and better if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, the SP leader said his party is not opposed to the construction of the grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

He was referring to Shah's recent statement made during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh that Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to stop the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"Who is stopping the construction of the temple?" Yadav asked while alleging siphoning of funds that are being currently collected for the construction of the Ram temple.

"If the Akhilesh government comes, a better temple will be built at a faster pace," Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Policies are not being talked about, he said adding that unparliamentary language is being used for Akhilesh Yadav.

"If you use abusive language for Akhilesh, call him a goon. Will you get the votes," he said during the debate.

