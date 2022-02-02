STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat: 16 SRP jawans injured in bus accident in Surat

The bus was on way from Vadodara to Udhna town in Surat when it hit the truck near Kim Crossroad in the morning, possibly due to poor visibility as a result of fog, a police official said.

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SURAT: At least 16 jawans of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Gujarat's Surat district on Wednesday, police said.

A total of 27 jawans were travelling in the bus and they were supposed to leave for Uttar Pradesh from Surat for election duty, Kosamba police station's inspector J D Vaghela said.

The bus was on way from Vadodara to Udhna town in Surat when it hit the truck near Kim Crossroad in the morning, possibly due to poor visibility as a result of fog, he said.

"At least 16 jawans received injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Of the injured personnel, three suffered from fractures and have been referred to a hospital in Vadodara, as they have families there. The others will be discharged after primary treatment," the official said.

