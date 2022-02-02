STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to hear plea seeking postponement of GATE, 2022

It has been said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centrea and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

Published: 02nd February 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to list a plea seeking postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE) commencing from February 5 due to the COVID pandemic situation.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Pallav Mongia seeking listing of the plea.

“We will list it,” the bench said.

“This is about the GATE examination. Nine lakh students are appearing in the examination which is commencing on Saturday. The admit cards have been issued. Please list the matter,” the lawyer said.

The plea sought an interim stay on the GATE.

It has been said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centrea and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

The GATE is an examination which tests the understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Programme and Recruitment by some PSUs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GATE exam Gate exam postponement
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp